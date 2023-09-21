UNESCO World Heritage List: See Full List of 42 Heritage Sites in India

India's heritage properties include 34 in the cultural category, seven in the natural category and one mixed property. Here is a full list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India and the year in which it was inscribed.

Cultural - 34

Agra Fort (1983)

Ajanta Caves (1983)

Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar (2016)

Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989)

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (2004)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) (2004)

Churches and Convents of Goa (1986)

Dholavira: a Harappan City (2021)

Elephanta Caves (1987)

Ellora Caves (1983)

Fatehpur Sikri (1986)

Great Living Chola Temples (1987, 2004)

Group of Monuments at Hampi (1986)

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram (1984)

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal (1987)

Hill Forts of Rajasthan (2013)

Historic City of Ahmadabad (2017)

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi (1993)

Jaipur City, Rajasthan (2019)

Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana (2021)

Khajuraho Group of Monuments (1986)

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya (2002)

Mountain Railways of India (1999, 2005, 2008)

Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi (1993)

Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan, Gujarat (2014)

Red Fort Complex (2007)

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (2003)

Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas (2023)

Santiniketan (2023)

Sun Temple, Konârak (1984)

Taj Mahal (1983)

The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement (2016)

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur (2010)

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai (2018)

Natural - 7

Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area (2014)

Kaziranga National Park (1985)

Keoladeo National Park (1985)

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary (1985)

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks (1988, 2005)

Sundarbans National Park (1987)

Western Ghats

Mixed - 1

Khangchendzonga National Park

Presently, India has the sixth largest number of UNESCO sites in the world. The countries that have 42 or more world heritage sites are Italy, Spain, Germany, China and France.