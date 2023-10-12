Unemployment Rate In India Is At Its Lowest Level In 6 Years: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's expanding economy is creating new possibilities for the youth and the unemployment rate in the country is at its lowest level in the last six years.

In a video message to the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the prime minister noted that new possibilities are being created for the youth as India's economy is expanding.

He said that employment creation in India has reached a new height and the unemployment rate in India is at its lowest level in 6 years according to a recent survey.