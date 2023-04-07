UK PM Sunak, First Lady Akshata Proud After Sudha Murty Wins Padma Bhushan

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, have spoken of their pride in author and philanthropist Sudha Murty being conferred the Padma Bhushan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Akshata, the First Lady at 10 Downing Street, was present at the ceremony and later took to social media to express her emotions towards her parents, Sudha Murty and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

Her husband, Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister, replied to his wife’s post with the words "a proud day."

"Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan from the President of India," Akshata Murty posted on Twitter on Thursday after her 72-year-old mother received the award.

"On #IWD [International Women’s Day] last month, I reflected on my mother’s extraordinary journey, from STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me," Murty wrote.