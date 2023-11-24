UK PM Rishi Sunak Gets Small Bump In Opinion Polls After Crowd-Pleasing Tax Cuts

YouGov found that Hunt’s central measure — cutting 2p (pence) off the rate of National Insurance (tax) — was supported by 61% of voters and 72 per cent of those who backed the Conservatives at the last election. There was overwhelming public support for raising the minimum wage to GBP 11.44 an hour, backed by 85% of the public. There was also strong support (60%) for requiring people who have been out of work for 18 months to take part in a compulsory work placement or lose their benefits.