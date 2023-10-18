UK, India Scientists To Collaborate In Astronomy, Bio-Imaging

Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) said it is proud to have been associated with UKRI India since its inception.

"I am happy to note that this collaboration is being expanded beyond the engineering and physical sciences to fields as diverse as AI, machine learning, astrophysics, gravitational waves, bio-imaging and particle accelerator related technologies," Arun Kumar Nayak, Head, Nuclear Controls and Planning Wing, DAE, said.

Thomson said both the UK and India were key parts in developing the computational processing for the SKA radio telescope, which is being built across continents in Australia and South Africa.