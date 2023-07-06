UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Check June UGC NET Answer Key On Direct Link

To check UGC NET Answer Key 2023, here are the following steps:

Go to the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET i.e ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the home page scroll below. You will see UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key Challenge.

Click on it. It will give you two login options: Login Through Application number and password and Login Through Application number and DOB.

If you click on login through application number and password, you will have to fill in details such as application form, number, password, security pin which is case sensitive

If you click on login through application number and DOB, you will have to fill details such as application form, number, DOB, and security pin which is case sensitive.

If you have forgotten Application number, there is a provision for that too in the same window.

Fill in your details and enter submit.