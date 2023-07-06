UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Check June UGC NET Answer Key On Direct Link
The UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the June 2023 exams has been released by the National Testing Agency.
UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, July 6, 2023 published the UGC NET answer key 2023. Applicants who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 in June 2023 will be able to download and review their answer keys on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How To Check
To check UGC NET Answer Key 2023, here are the following steps:
Go to the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET i.e ugcnet.nta.nic.in
On the home page scroll below. You will see UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key Challenge.
Click on it. It will give you two login options: Login Through Application number and password and Login Through Application number and DOB.
If you click on login through application number and password, you will have to fill in details such as application form, number, password, security pin which is case sensitive
If you click on login through application number and DOB, you will have to fill details such as application form, number, DOB, and security pin which is case sensitive.
If you have forgotten Application number, there is a provision for that too in the same window.
Fill in your details and enter submit.
Download your UGC NET Answer Key 2023.
UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Exams and Schedule
The UGC NET June 2023 exams were conducted in two phases, Phase I from 13 to 17 June 2023 and Phase II from 19 to 22 June 2023. The answer key for the June 2023 exams were released today. The results of the exams are expected to be announced in August 2023.
UGC NET stands for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test. It is a national-level examination conducted in India to determine the eligibility of candidates for the role of Assistant Professor and for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC NET exam is managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The UGC NET exam is held in various subjects, including Humanities (including languages), Social Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Computer Science, and Applications, etc. The test assesses the candidates' knowledge, research aptitude, and teaching skills in their respective subject areas.