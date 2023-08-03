UGC Declares These 20 Universities Across The Country As Fake, Check List Here

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a public notice announcing and confirming 20 fake universities in India.

As per the notice, these 'fake universities' are not eligible or authorized to grant any degree to students.

UGC also requested the parents, students, and the general public to stay aware of these fake universities

University Grants Commission also stressed on an important point that a degree can be awarded only by universities and instituations which are established under a Central Act or State Act or Provincial Act, or an institution empowered to confer or grant degrees as per the UGC Act, 1956.