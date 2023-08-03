UGC Declares These 20 Universities Across The Country As Fake, Check List Here

BQPrimeNationUGC Declares These 20 Universities Across The Country As Fake, Check List Here
UGC has stated that these institutions are not authorized to grant any degree, and any such degree issued will not be recognized.

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a public notice announcing and confirming 20 fake universities in India.

As per the notice, these 'fake universities' are not eligible or authorized to grant any degree to students.

UGC also requested the parents, students, and the general public to stay aware of these fake universities

University Grants Commission also stressed on an important point that a degree can be awarded only by universities and instituations which are established under a Central Act or State Act or Provincial Act, or an institution empowered to confer or grant degrees as per the UGC Act, 1956.

The UGC has observed several institutions functioning contrary to the UGC Act and students are awarded degrees from these institutions.

Secretary, Prof. Manish R. Joshi of UGC stated, "Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree."

The Commission has shared a list of 20 universities on its website.

List Of Fake Universities In India

Here is the list of the fake universities/institutions provided on the official UGC website (as on March 2023)

  1. Christ New Testament Deemed University in Guntur

  2. Bible Open University of India in Visakhapatnam

  3. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) in Alipur

  4. Commercial University Ltd in Daryaganj

  5. United Nations University in Delhi

  6. Vocational University in Delhi

  7. ADR-Centric Juridical University in New Delhi

  8. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering in New Delhi

  9. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment in Delhi

  10. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya in Rohini

  11. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society in Belgaum

  12. St. John’s University in Kishanattam

  13. Raja Arabic University in Nagpur

  14. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education in Thilaspet

  15. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith in Allahabad

  16. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy in Kanpur

  17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University) in Aligarh

  18. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow

  19. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine in Kolkatta

  20. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research in Thakurpurkur

Out of these 20 fake universities - 2 universities are in Andhra Pradesh, 8 in Delhi, 1 each in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Puducherry, 4 in Uttar Pradesh, and 2 in West Bengal.

How to report Fake Universities to UGC

The Commission is still identifying universities and colleges that are fake/bogus and is constantly looking to updating its portal. It is significant for students and parents to monitor the updated list to be aware of the fake universities.

UGC secretary has requested parents and students to visit the official UGC website - https://www.ugc.gov.in/ to differentiate between authorized and unauthorized universities.

They also urged to notify an institute offering courses or degrees in contravention of the UGC act, students and parents are requested to inform the Commission through an email to ugcampc@gmail.com so that appropriate action can be taken by authorities against such institutions.

