UGC Declares These 20 Universities Across The Country As Fake, Check List Here
UGC has stated that these institutions are not authorized to grant any degree, and any such degree issued will not be recognized.
On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a public notice announcing and confirming 20 fake universities in India.
As per the notice, these 'fake universities' are not eligible or authorized to grant any degree to students.
UGC also requested the parents, students, and the general public to stay aware of these fake universities
University Grants Commission also stressed on an important point that a degree can be awarded only by universities and instituations which are established under a Central Act or State Act or Provincial Act, or an institution empowered to confer or grant degrees as per the UGC Act, 1956.
The UGC has observed several institutions functioning contrary to the UGC Act and students are awarded degrees from these institutions.
Secretary, Prof. Manish R. Joshi of UGC stated, "Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree."
The Commission has shared a list of 20 universities on its website.
List Of Fake Universities In India
Here is the list of the fake universities/institutions provided on the official UGC website (as on March 2023)
Christ New Testament Deemed University in Guntur
Bible Open University of India in Visakhapatnam
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) in Alipur
Commercial University Ltd in Daryaganj
United Nations University in Delhi
Vocational University in Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University in New Delhi
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering in New Delhi
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment in Delhi
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya in Rohini
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society in Belgaum
St. John’s University in Kishanattam
Raja Arabic University in Nagpur
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education in Thilaspet
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith in Allahabad
National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy in Kanpur
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University) in Aligarh
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine in Kolkatta
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research in Thakurpurkur
Out of these 20 fake universities - 2 universities are in Andhra Pradesh, 8 in Delhi, 1 each in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Puducherry, 4 in Uttar Pradesh, and 2 in West Bengal.
How to report Fake Universities to UGC
The Commission is still identifying universities and colleges that are fake/bogus and is constantly looking to updating its portal. It is significant for students and parents to monitor the updated list to be aware of the fake universities.
UGC secretary has requested parents and students to visit the official UGC website - https://www.ugc.gov.in/ to differentiate between authorized and unauthorized universities.
They also urged to notify an institute offering courses or degrees in contravention of the UGC act, students and parents are requested to inform the Commission through an email to ugcampc@gmail.com so that appropriate action can be taken by authorities against such institutions.