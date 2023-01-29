Two Airforce Aircraft Collide Mid-Air in Central India

An Indian Airforce (IAF) Sukhoi 30 MKII fighter jet, developed by Sukhoi Aviation Holding Co., on display during the Air Force Day Parade at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2020. Indias long-delayed plans to overhaul its military are getting a new life as Prime Minister Narendra Modis government moves closer to the U.S. and its allies, which are strengthening defense cooperation against China. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg