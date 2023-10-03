Two Earthquakes Hit Nepal, Tremors In Delhi-NCR

BQPrimeNationTwo Earthquakes Hit Nepal, Tremors In Delhi-NCR
Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 jolted Nepal at an interval of 25 minutes, with strong tremors travelling to Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said on Tuesday.

03 Oct 2023, 3:37 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 &amp; Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the National Centre for Seismology said.</p></div>
An official said the first quake of magnitude 4.6 hit Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometre at 2:25 pm. A stronger quake -- magnitude 6.2 -- jolted the Himalayan nation at 2:51 pm.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region reported strong tremors after the second quake and rushed out of their offices and high-rise buildings.

The Delhi Police urged them not to panic.

"We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," it said in a post on X.

Tremors were felt in other parts of north India including Chandigarh and Jaipur. The Police control room in Jaipur said there was no information yet about any loss.

