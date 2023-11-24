Trust Between Partners Like India, Australia Helping To Secure Free, Open Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

"We have witnessed many firsts: the First Annual Leaders Summit, two visits to India by Australia's Prime Minister, which is a first, an entry into force of our Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), record high bilateral trade, the establishment of a Little India in Sydney, new Consulates General in Bengaluru and Brisbane, more flight connections, Australian university campuses in India, recognition of educational qualifications, mobility agreements, and dare I say, seven meetings between our foreign ministers in 2023," he said.

It is also particularly reassuring to see the strong bipartisan support that India-Australia relations enjoy in both the countries, Jaishankar said.