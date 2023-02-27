Tremors Hit Kutch, Amreli In Gujarat

Two tremors of 3.8 and 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch and Amreli districts, respectively, on Monday, officials from the Institute of Seismological Research said.

District authorities informed that there was no casualty or property damage.

A tremor of 3.8 magnitude was recorded at 10.49 am in Kutch district. Its epicentre was 62 km north-north east of Lakhpat town in Kutch, at a depth of 15 km, they said.