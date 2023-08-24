Top 5 Places With Highest Rainfall In India On August 24, According To IMD
List of the top states and the associated city/village that received the highest rainfall on August 24.
As many parts of north India especially Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday revealed the top places that received the highest rainfall in the country as of 0830 Hrs. IST of August 24.
Top 5 Wettest Places in India on August 24
Aliganj, Uttar Pradesh- Also known as the 'City of Plums', Aligang recorded the highest rainfall of 16.00 cm.
Jogindarnagar, Himachal Pradesh - Also known as the 'City of Powerhouses', Jogindarnagar recorded the 2nd highest rainfall of 15.00 cm.
Desaiganj, Vidharbha - This large village and a municipal council in Gadchiroli district recorded the 3rd highest rainfall of 10.00 cm.
Fatehgarh, Uttar Pradesh - This small city in Uttar Pradesh received the 4th highest rainfall of 9.00 cm.
Bageshwar, Uttarakhand - Known for its scenic environment, glaciers, rivers and temples, Bageshwar was the 5th place which recorded the highest rainfall of 9.00 cm.
Aliganj (West UP) leads with 16.00 cm, followed by Jogindarnagar (15.00 cm) and Fatehgarh (9.00 cm). Stay informed!— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 24, 2023
IMD Weather Update
IMD in its latest press release on August 23 had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim & Northeast India during next 3 days.
It also released the weather forecast and warnings for different regions of the nation.
Northwest India: Light/moderate to fairly widespread rainfall & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh till August 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on August 24.
East India: Light/moderate to widespread rainfall & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihartill August 26. Light/moderate to widespread rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha till August 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall also is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar till August 25. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar on August 24.
Northeast India: Light/moderate to widespread rainfall & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the region during the next 4 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till August 26. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya on August 24.
No significant weather forecast or warning predicted over the remaining parts of the country during next 4 days.