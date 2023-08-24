Top 5 Places With Highest Rainfall In India On August 24, According To IMD

IMD in its latest press release on August 23 had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim & Northeast India during next 3 days.

It also released the weather forecast and warnings for different regions of the nation.

Northwest India: Light/moderate to fairly widespread rainfall & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh till August 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on August 24.

East India: Light/moderate to widespread rainfall & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihartill August 26. Light/moderate to widespread rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha till August 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall also is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar till August 25. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar on August 24.