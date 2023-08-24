Top 5 Places With Highest Rainfall In India On August 23, Shared By IMD
List of the top states and the associated city/village that received the highest rainfall on August 23.
As many parts of north India as well as north-east India continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday listed the top places that received the highest rainfall in the country as of 0830 Hrs. IST of August 23.
Top 5 Wettest Places in India on August 23
Muhammadi, Uttar Pradesh- This small town which is famous for it's sugarcane farming received the highest rainfall of 23.00 cm.
Barpeta, Assam - A major spiritual hub in Assam, Barpeta - was second on the list with the highest rainfall of 22.00 cm.
Etah, Uttar Pradesh - One of the historical places in India, Etah is famous for its Yagyashala located in the Gurukul Vidyalaya. It recorded
the highest rainfall of 20.00 cm.
Jahu, Himachal Pradesh - This small ancient village in Himachal Pradesh received the highest rainfall of 21.00 cm.
Sikrai, Rajasthan - Located on the banks of the Ganges, and famous for its temples Sikrai a small village in Rajasthan received the highest rainfall of 19.00 cm.
Top 5 Rainfall Destinations in India in the past 24 hours are: Kahu (Himachal Pradesh) - 21 cm, Sikrai (Rajasthan) - 19 cm, Bairad (Madhya Pradesh) - 18 cm, Sama (Uttarakhand) - 18 cm, Kishanganj (Bihar) - 17 cm. Stay informed! pic.twitter.com/1mmE8rU1tf— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 23, 2023
IMD Weather Update
IMD in its latest press release on August 23 has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim & Northeast India during next 3 days.
It also released the weather forecast and warnings for different regions of the nation.
Northwest India: Light/moderate to fairly widespread rainfall & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh till August 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on August 24.
East India: Light/moderate to widespread rainfall & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihartill August 26. Light/moderate to widespread rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha till August 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall also is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar till August 25. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar on August 24.
Northeast India: Light/moderate to widespread rainfall & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the region during the next 4 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till August 26. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya on August 24.
No significant weather forecast or warning predicted over the remaining parts of the country during next 4 days.