Top 5 Places With Highest Rainfall In India On August 23, Shared By IMD

Muhammadi, Uttar Pradesh- This small town which is famous for it's sugarcane farming received the highest rainfall of 23.00 cm.

Barpeta, Assam - A major spiritual hub in Assam, Barpeta - was second on the list with the highest rainfall of 22.00 cm.

Etah, Uttar Pradesh - One of the historical places in India, Etah is famous for its Yagyashala located in the Gurukul Vidyalaya. It recorded the highest rainfall of 20.00 cm.

Jahu, Himachal Pradesh - This small ancient village in Himachal Pradesh received the highest rainfall of 21.00 cm.