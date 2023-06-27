Tomato Prices At Mother Dairy's Retail Stores Doubled To Nearly Rs 80 Per Kg In Last One Week

Tomato prices at Mother Dairy's Safal stores have doubled to nearly Rs 80 per kg in the last one week as supplies have been affected due to rains in key producing states.

The best quality tomatoes at Mother Dairy's Safal retail store are being sold at Rs 78 per kg, on Tuesday. Some varieties are available at lower rates also. There are more than 300 Safal stores in the Delhi-NCR market.

"With the onset of monsoon, the tomato crop is currently going through a seasonal transition. Rainfall in areas such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have impacted the crop and also restricted its supply, resulting in a demand-supply gap," Mother Dairy spokesperson said.