To Curb Spam, TRAI Directs Principal Entities To Take Urgent Steps To Be Onboard Digital Consent Acquisition

In line with its drive to curb spam and pesky messages, TRAI on Tuesday asked banks and other entities sending out commercial messages to telecom subscribers via SMS or voice calls to take 'urgent' steps to be onboard Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) system as per stipulated timelines.

Various entities such as banks, other financial institutions, insurance companies, trading companies, business entities, real estate companies, etc. send commercial messages to telecom subscribers thorough SMS or voice calls.

These entities are referred to as Principal Entities (Pes) or Senders in Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018), the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

TRAI in its endeavour to curb the menace of spam through Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC) has taken various measures in recent past, the statement said.

In this pursuit, TRAI issued Direction dated 02.06.2023 under TCCCPR-2018 to all the Access Providers to develop and deploy the Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) facility for creating a unified platform and process to register customers’ consent digitally across all Access Service Providers and Principal Entities.

In the prevalent system, consent is obtained and maintained by various Pes. Therefore, it is not possible for the Access Providers to check veracity of consents.

Further, there is no unified system for customers to provide or revoke consent. The Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) process has facility to seek, maintain, and revoke the consents of customers, as per the processes envisaged under TCCCPR-2018.

The consent data so collected will be shared on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Platform, established under TCCCPR-2018 for Commercial Communications, for scrubbing by all Access Providers.

A common short code 127xxx will be used for sending consent-seeking messages. The purpose, scope of consent, and Principal Entity/Brand name shall be mentioned clearly in the consent-seeking message sent through the shortcode, the statement said.

Only whitelisted URLs/APKs/OTT links/Call Back numbers, etc. shall be used in the consent-seeking messages. The consent acquisition confirmation message to the customers shall also have information related to revocation of the consent.

Further, Access Providers shall develop an SMS/ Online facility to register the unwillingness of the customers to receive any consent-seeking message initiated by any Principal Entity.

"It is specifically highlighted that after implementing DCA, the existing consents, acquired through alternative means, shall be rendered null and void and fresh consents will have to be sought by all Pes through digital means only," the statement added.