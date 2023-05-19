TN 10th SSLC Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Check TN Board 10th Result 2023
The overall pass percentage of students who appeared for SSLC Examination stands at 91.39%.
TN 10th SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the TN 10th SSLC Result 2023 on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM on their official website tnresults.nic.in.
Around 9 lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination 2023 will wait for TN 10th SSLC Result 2023.
How To Check TN 10th SSLC Result 2023?
Follow these simple steps on the Tamil Nadu official website for easy access to check TN 10th SSLC Result 2023.
Visit the official site of Tamil Nadu Board at https://tnresults.nic.in/
Click on TN SSLC Result 2023 link on the homepage.
Enter roll number or date of birth and search your results
Click on submit.
Your TN 10th SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Tamil Nadu Results website
Check TN 10th SSLC Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the TN 10th SSLC Result 2023, the website might load slowly. Hence, students have the option to check their TN Board 10th Result 2023 through the SMS. Here's how you can do the same.
Open a new SMS on your phone.
Type TNBOARD10 (Registration Number)
Send the message to 09282232585 or +919282232585
TN 10th SSLC Result 2023 - Rechecking and Revaluation
If students are not happy with their TN 10th SSLC Result 2023, they can opt for rechecking or reevaluation. Students can access the Tamil Nadu Board official website and submit an application to get their TN Board 10th Result 2023 reevaluated.