TN 10th SSLC Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Check TN Board 10th Result 2023

TN 10th SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the TN 10th SSLC Result 2023 on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM on their official website tnresults.nic.in.

Around 9 lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination 2023 will wait for TN 10th SSLC Result 2023.