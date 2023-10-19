TMC MP Mahua Moitra Targeted Adani To Malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

"Moitra was very ambitious and wanted to make a name for herself at the national level," he said of her winning the Lok Sabha election from Krishnanagar in West Bengal in 2019. "She was advised by her friends and advisors that the shortest possible route to fame is by personally attacking Modi."

However, the prime minister enjoyed"'an impeccable reputation and was not giving any opportunity to anyone to attack him in policy, governance or personal conduct," he said. "As was her wont, she thought that the only way to attack Modi is by attacking Gautam Adani and his group as both were contemporaries and they belong to the same state of Gujarat."

She was helped by the fact that Adani had caused jealousy and had detractors among some sections of business, politics and media. "So, she expected support from these sections in her endeavour to malign and embarrass the Prime Minister by targeting Adani," he said.