Thunderstorm, Moderate Rain Warning For Mumbai, Pune, And Ahmednagar: IMD

07 Mar 2023, 12:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Erik Witsoe/Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Erik Witsoe/Unsplash)
A warning for thunderstorms and moderate rains was issued for Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts in Maharashtra by the meteorological department on Tuesday.

The warning was issued this morning and it is valid till the afternoon, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar. Take precautions while moving out,” the official added.

In the last two days, some parts of Maharashtra had experienced unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning.

