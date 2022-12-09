Three Services Chiefs Pay Homage To General Bipin Rawat On His First Death Anniversary
General Rawat was the first Chief of the Defence Staff prior to his death in a helicopter crash on Dec. 8, 2021.
The three services chiefs on Thursday paid homage to General Bipin Rawat on his first death anniversary at the National Defence Academy here, an official release said.
General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff; Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, paid homage to General Rawat at the iconic Hut of Remembrance at the NDA.
General Rawat was an alumnus of Charlie Squadron of the 53rd NDA course.
He served the nation as the 27th Chief of the Army Staff and subsequently the first Chief of the Defence Staff prior to his death in a helicopter crash on Dec. 8, 2021.
