This Place In Maharashtra Received The Highest Rainfall On July 20

1. Matheran, Maharashtra: Asia's only automobile free hill-station, Matheran in Maharashtra received the highest rainfall of 398 mm on July 20, making it one of the wettest cities in India today.

2. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra: This beautiful place in India is known for its valleys and hills and the fact that there are five holy rivers. Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra received the highest rainfall of 315 mm on July 20. It is the second wettest city in India today.

3. Dahanu, Maharashtra: The coastal town of Maharashtra is famous for its nature-loving environment and beaches. Dahanu in Maharashtra received the highest rainfall of 305 mm on July 20. It is the third wettest city in India today.

4. Surat, Gujarat: Famously known as the Diamond City of India, Surat in Gujarat received the highest rainfall of 145 mm on July 20. It is the fourth wettest city in India today.

5. Harnai, Maharashtra: The village in Maharashtra is famous for its religious sites, forts, and beaches. Harnai in Maharashtra received the highest rainfall of 131 mm on July 20. It is the fifth wettest place in India today.

6. Medak, Telangana: Famous for the old forts and cathedral this place is the most famous and powerful pilgrim destination in the country. The tourist place Medak in Telangana received the highest rainfall of 131 mm on July 20. It is the sixth wettest place in India today.

7. Valsad, Gujarat: The place famous for its handloom cloth, bricks, dyes, hills, and mountains. Valsad in Gujarat received the highest rainfall of 122 mm on July 20. It is the seventh wettest place in India today.

8. Santacruz, Maharashtra: The suburb of Mumbai - Santacruz is one of the popular localities for living. This suburb in Mumbai received the highest rainfall of 99 mm on July 20. It is the eighth wettest place in India today.

9. Bhavnagar, Gujarat: The city in the district of Saurashtra is famous for its maritime trade. Bhavnagar in Gujarat received the highest rainfall of 98 mm on July 20. It is the ninth wettest place in India today.