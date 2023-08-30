These Places In India Received The Highest Rainfall On August 30
Amid concerning El Nino conditions, these places recorded the highest rainfall on August 30.
Many parts of India are currently facing deficit rainfall in the month of August. India is poised to experience the driest August since 1901 and the monsoon this year may end up being the driest since 2015, which recorded a rainfall deficit of 13%.
All this is a clear result of intensifying El Nino conditions, said IMD senior meteorologists as quoted by PTI.
IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the primary reason for below-normal rainfall in August was El Nino, the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, besides the "unfavorable phase of the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) which is known to reduce convection in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea".
As per the prediction of Skymet, there is a chance of light rain over Northeast India whereas, scattered moderate rain may occur over Tamil Nadu.
States like Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan will be completely dry. But amid of this prediction, Skymet revealed the top places that received the highest rainfall in the country.
Places with Highest Rainfall on August 30
Alappuzha, Kerala - The small city in Kerala that is famous for it's rustic boats and clear water, recorded the highest rainfall of 77 mm.
Valparai, Tamil Nadu - Famous for its expensive tea estates and wonderful tourist attractions, Valparai in Kerala is second on the list with the highest rainfall of 68 mm.
Kolkata, West Bengal - The old metropolitan city famous for its old rustic buildings and food, Kolkata in West Bengal is third on the list with thehighest rainfall of 67 mm.
Periyakulam, Tamil Nadu - The town located in Theni district in the Madurai region is fourth on the list with the highest rainfall of 53 mm.
Car Nicobar - The northeastern part of Nicobar Islands, is fifth on the list with the highest rainfall of 42 mm.
Kochi, Kerala - The financial and commercial capital of Kerala, Kochi is sixth on the list with the highest rainfall of 41 mm.
Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu - Located in the regions of Chola Nadu, Ariyalur was a small town which is seventh on the list with the highest rainfall of 39 mm.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu - A hill town in the southern states of India, Kodaikanal is eighth on the list with the highest rainfall of 39 mm.
Sangli, Maharashtra - Famous as India's turmeric market, Sangli in Maharashtra is ninth on the list with the highest rainfall of 32 mm.
According to the latest weather report by IMD, it has predicted dry weather for major parts of India and has also issued a yellow alert for the Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Northeast India and extreme south Peninsular India during the next 4 days.
IMD has also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall activity for some parts of East India from September 2.
There is expected to be limited rainfall activity across the rest of the country for the next five days.
IMD also suggested that hot and humid weather is expected to continue in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema for the next two days.