These Places In India Received The Highest Rainfall On August 30

Many parts of India are currently facing deficit rainfall in the month of August. India is poised to experience the driest August since 1901 and the monsoon this year may end up being the driest since 2015, which recorded a rainfall deficit of 13%.

All this is a clear result of intensifying El Nino conditions, said IMD senior meteorologists as quoted by PTI.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the primary reason for below-normal rainfall in August was El Nino, the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, besides the "unfavorable phase of the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) which is known to reduce convection in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea".



As per the prediction of Skymet, there is a chance of light rain over Northeast India whereas, scattered moderate rain may occur over Tamil Nadu.

States like Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan will be completely dry. But amid of this prediction, Skymet revealed the top places that received the highest rainfall in the country.