These Are The Hottest Cities In India On June 14, According To Skymet
Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh takes the top spot with temperatures reaching 45.9 degrees Celsius.
As India awaits for the arrival of Monsoon, several regions in the country are suffering from extremely hot weather conditions.
Mercury has slightly dipped in regions on the west coast due to Cyclone Biparjoy but there's no relief to people in central and northern parts of India.
Private weather forecaster Skymet has shared a tweet revealing the top hottest places in India as on June 14. Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh takes the top spot with temperature reaching 45.9 degrees Celsius.
Take a look at the top hottest places in India. Check out if your city has made it to the list. #temperature #summer #heatwave #India #Odisha #UttarPradesh #MadhyaPradesh #jharkhand #AndhraPradesh #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/BF0iKwQzj6— Skymet (@SkymetWeather) June 14, 2023
Top Hottest Places In India
Jhansi - Uttar Pradesh: The city of Jhansi, located in Uttar Pradesh, bore the brunt of the scorching heatwave as the mercury shot up to a sweltering 45.9 degrees Celsius.
Prayagraj - Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj, also known as Allahabad is experiencing scorching temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, adding to the blistering heatwave prevailing across the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Khajuraho - Madhya Pradesh: The historical city of Khajuraho, situated in Madhya Pradesh, witnessed scathing heat as the temperature peaked at 45.2 degrees Celsius, leaving residents seeking respite from the oppressive weather.
Datia - Madhya Pradesh: The mercury rose to a scorching 44.6 degrees Celsius, contributing to the severity of the heatwave prevalent in the region.
Hamirpur - Himachal Pradesh: Even the relatively cooler state of Himachal Pradesh was not spared from the intense heatwave, as Hamirpur registered a scorching 44.5 degrees Celsius.
Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh: The holy city of Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh, experienced scorching temperatures of 44.5 degrees Celsius.
Sambalpur - Odisha: The city of Sambalpur in Odisha witnessed scorching temperatures of 44.3 degrees Celsius, intensifying the heatwave prevailing in the region and posing challenges for the citizens.
Medininagar - Jharkhand: Medininagar, situated in Jharkhand, faced soaring temperatures of 44.2 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest places in the country on June 14th.
Tuni - Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh city recorded temperatures of 44.0 degrees Celsius.
How To Save Yourself From The Heatwaves?
Heatwaves can be dangerous and even life-threatening so to protect yourself from heatwave, it is important to take precautionary measures :
Stay indoors in a cool environment.
Avoid direct exposure to the sun during the day, especially between 12 pm to 3 pm.
Wear lightweight, light-coloured, cotton clothes and avoid black-coloured clothing which absorb heat.
Do carry an umbrella or a hat for protecting yourself during this period.
Drink enough water to stay hydrated. Use homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk and ORS for keeping yourself hydrated.