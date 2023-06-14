These Are The Hottest Cities In India On June 14, According To Skymet

As India awaits for the arrival of Monsoon, several regions in the country are suffering from extremely hot weather conditions.

Mercury has slightly dipped in regions on the west coast due to Cyclone Biparjoy but there's no relief to people in central and northern parts of India.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has shared a tweet revealing the top hottest places in India as on June 14. Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh takes the top spot with temperature reaching 45.9 degrees Celsius.