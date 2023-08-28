These 5 Places In India Received Highest Rainfall On August 28; Says IMD

In its latest press release on August 27, IMD issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on August 28. It also mentioned that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over remaining parts of the country.

Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the region during next 5 days.

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 28 & 29 August 2023.



South India: Subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days. Hot and Humid weather is likely to prevail over Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu during the next 3 days.