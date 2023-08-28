These 5 Places In India Received Highest Rainfall On August 28; Says IMD
IMD has predicted subdued rainfall activity over the major parts of the country.
As many parts of north India and northeast India especially Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday revealed the top places that received the highest rainfall in the country as of 0830 Hrs. IST of August 28.
Top 5 Wettest Places in India on August 28
Chengmari/Diana, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal - Also known for its green tea, this village located in Kumargram subdivision of Jalpaiguri district recorded the highest rainfall of 32 cm.
Barpeta, Assam - A major spiritual hub in Assam, Barpeta - was second on the list with the highest rainfall of 18 cm.
Naharlagun, Arunachal pradesh - This town which is famous for its magnificent palaces & forts recorded the 3rd highest rainfall of 10 cm.
Sankarapuram, Tamil nadu - A town panchayat located on the banks of the River Ganges is famous for its ghats, temples, and spiritual atmosphere. This town recorded the 4th highest rainfall of 9 cm
Chawmanu, Tripura - Chawmanu is a town located in Chawmanu Block in Dhalai District of Tripura State. This place received the 5th highest rainfall of 7 cm.
Latest recorded rainfall (in cm): Chengmari / Diana (Sub_Himalayan): 32 cm, Barpeta (Assam): 18 cm, Naharlagun (Arunachal Pradesh): 10 cm . Stay informed!#RainfallStations #WeatherUpdate #Monsoon2023 #monsoon@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/kleWj7c7Ze— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 28, 2023
IMD Weater Update
In its latest press release on August 27, IMD issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on August 28. It also mentioned that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over remaining parts of the country.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the region during next 5 days.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 28 & 29 August 2023.
South India: Subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days. Hot and Humid weather is likely to prevail over Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu during the next 3 days.