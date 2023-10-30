Telangana Polls: Heightened Security At Over 500 Polling Stations In Left Wing Extremism Hit Areas

Asked if the authorities anticipated any threat or violence from Maoists, the CEO observed: "We have not had such incidents. So, I am quite hopeful nothing of that sort is going to happen. Of course the police is fully prepared and they are doing their intelligence-based activities and area domination so that there is no scope left from that point of view."

Vikas Raj further said as many as 100 companies of central forces have arrived in the state till now and they have been deployed based on the requirement to the check posts and various teams and they are conducting flag marches.