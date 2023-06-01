Telangana Formation Day: Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Celebrations
Hyderabad City Police said moderate traffic congestion is expected due to vehicular movements of invitees from 6 AM to 2 PM.
Ahead of the Telangana Formation Day celebration on June 2, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory.
In the advisory released on social media platforms, Hyderabad City Police said moderate traffic congestion is expected due to vehicular movements of invitees from 6 AM to 2 PM.
Certain traffic diversions will be in place to avert inconvenience to general public commuting, the police said.
In view of Telangana Formation Day on 02-06-2023, moderate traffic congestion is expected due to vehicular movements of invitees from 06 am to02 pm. Certain traffic diversions will be in place to avert inconvenience..
Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad
Take a look at the traffic diversions:
Traffic will be restricted in the area between VV Statue, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, and Telugu Thalli Junction, and vice versa.
Traffic coming from Khairatabad, Panjagutta, and Somajiguda, intending to go towards Necklace Rotary, will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan-Nirankari. However, during VVIP movement, traffic coming from Shadan-Nirankari/Somajiguda will be temporarily stopped.
Traffic coming from Nirankari/Chintalbasthi, heading towards Necklace Rotary, will not be allowed to use Khairatabad flyover.
Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction, intending to go towards Tankbund-Ranigunj and Liberty, will be diverted away from Telugu Thalli Junction/Ambedkar Statue/Tankbund. Instead, vehicles will be directed to take Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction-Lower Tankbund.
Traffic coming from Tankbund and Telugu Thalli, with the intention of going towards NTR Marg, will not be allowed and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.
Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan, heading towards NTR Marg, will not be allowed and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.
Traffic coming from Bada Ganesh lane towards Imax/Necklace Rotary and Mint lane will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane.
Traffic coming from Mint lane towards Bada Ganesh will not be allowed and will be diverted at the Mint lane entrance towards Telugu Thalli flyover.
NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road, and Lumbini Park will remain closed on June 2, 2023, in view of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at the Secretariat.
RTC Buses Diversion
RTC buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad will avoid the Tank Bund Road and take the Telugu Thalli flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills, and Kavadiguda.
Programme At Amaraveerula Stupam At Gun Park
Traffic coming from Panjagutta and intending to go towards Raj Bhavan will be temporarily stopped.
Traffic coming from Somajiguda and intending to go towards VV Statue will be temporarily stopped.
Traffic coming from Ayodhya will be temporarily stopped at Nirankari.
Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi will be temporarily stopped at Iqbal Minar.
Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Old PS Saifabad will be temporarily stopped.
Traffic coming from Old PS Saifabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will be temporarily stopped.
Traffic coming from Old PS Saifabad towards Iqbal Minar will be temporarily stopped.
Traffic coming from BJR Statue/Nampalli side intending to go towards Ravindra Bharathi/PCR Junction will be temporarily stopped at AR Petrol Pump.
Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will be temporarily stopped.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police urge all commuters to stay updated on traffic updates through their social media platforms.
Telangana Formation Day
The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. The day marks significance in the state’s history for the sustained Telangana movement through the years.
Ministry of Culture is organizing the 10th Telangana Formation Day Celebrations at Golconda Fort, Hyderabad.
The state government will also organize several events to celebrate the day.
Ministry of Culture is organizing the 10th Telangana Formation Day Celebrations at Golconda Fort, Hyderabad.
Golkonda Fort, Hyderabad
2nd June 2023