Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Polling Begins In Final Round Ahead Of 2024 Contest
Here are the live updates from Telangana Assembly elections.
Polling Begins For 119 Assembly Seats In Telangana
Voting for 119 state Assembly seats in Telangana, with 2,290 candidates in fray, begins.
VIDEO | Polling begins for 119 seats of Telangana assembly. Visuals from a school in Hyderabad.#TelanganaElections2023 #AssemblyElectionswithPTI pic.twitter.com/Z8fnEMG6Uo— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2023
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: All You Need To Know
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the Telangana elections. Voters would exercise their franchise in 35,655 polling stations set up across the state. There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state.
The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi or BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats, and is hoping to clinch a third term in India's newest state. The party's campaign has centered around the previous Congress regime's failures and ongoing welfare measures for farmers and women.
The Congress, energised by its victory in neighbouring Karnataka in May, will contest in 118 seats. The grand old party has focused mainly on the alleged corruption of the BRS government while highlighting its 'six guarantees'.
Allies BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats, respectively. The saffron party’s campaign stressed on the necessity of 'double engine government' and highlighted the 'family rule' of KCR and alleged corruption.
In 2018, BRS— formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS— won 88 seats and formed the government. The Congress party only managed to win from 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or AIMIM, clinched seven seats.
State Assembly Elections 2023
The assembly election for Telangana will be held on Thursday, marking the last state round before India heads to the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha contest. The southern state will see a multi-cornered fight between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the main opposition Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
The state polls—in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana—are being seen as the precursor to the showdown in the 2024 general elections. Counting of votes will take place on Dec. 3.