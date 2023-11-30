Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Polling Begins In Final Round Ahead Of 2024 Contest

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the Telangana elections. Voters would exercise their franchise in 35,655 polling stations set up across the state. There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi or BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats, and is hoping to clinch a third term in India's newest state. The party's campaign has centered around the previous Congress regime's failures and ongoing welfare measures for farmers and women.

The Congress, energised by its victory in neighbouring Karnataka in May, will contest in 118 seats. The grand old party has focused mainly on the alleged corruption of the BRS government while highlighting its 'six guarantees'.

Allies BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats, respectively. The saffron party’s campaign stressed on the necessity of 'double engine government' and highlighted the 'family rule' of KCR and alleged corruption.

In 2018, BRS— formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS— won 88 seats and formed the government. The Congress party only managed to win from 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or AIMIM, clinched seven seats.