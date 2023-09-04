Teachers' Day 2023: President Murmu To Confer National Teachers’ Award To 75 Selected Teachers

To recognize and celebrate our teachers' invaluable contributions, the National Teachers’ Award 2023 is going to be held on September 5, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2023 to 75 selected awardees.

According to a PIB release, the purpose of National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process.

From this year, the ambit of National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

50 School Teachers, 13 teachers from Higher education and 12 teachers from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.

With a view to recognize innovative teaching, research, community outreach and novelty of work the nominations were sought in online mode to maximize participation (Jan Bhagidari). Education Minister constituted three separate Independent National Jury comprising of eminent persons for the selection of teachers.

Among the selected teachers, the maximum are from Gujarat (5) followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra with four awardees each, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Three teachers each from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the award.

Deepak Jethalal Mota, Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala, Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai, Indranath Sengupta and Satya Ranjan Acharya, are the awardees from Gujarat.

The awardees from Karnataka include Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat, Sapna Shrishail Anigol, SR Mahadeva Prasanna, Dinesh Babu J, while the recipients from Maharashtra are Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil, Raghavan B. Sunoj, Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale and Keshav Kashinath Sangle.

Two CBSE teachers from Delhi and Meerut, two teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya (Kerala and Indore), one from Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, one from Eklavya Model Residential School in Madhya Pradesh and one from a CISCE (Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations) school in Punjab have also been selected for the award.