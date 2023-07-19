Surat Diamond Bourse: PM Modi Tweets About World’s New Largest Office Building; See Here
"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the new Surat Diamond Bourse building in Gujarat and called it a testament to "India's entrepreneurial spirit."
PM Modi was responding to a report by CNN, which said that the Surat Diamond Bourse is now the world’s new largest office building.
"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry," he tweeted.
"It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities," PM added.
Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to Indiaâs entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities. https://t.co/rBkvYdBhXv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2023
According to CNN, the 15-story complex has been built across more than 34 acres of land. It will feature a succession of nine rectangular structures spilling out from — and interconnected via — a central “spine”.
The architects of the building told CNN that it comprises over 7.1 million square feet of floor space, which would mean it has surpassed the Pentagon as the world’s largest office building.
The report said that PM Modi will inaugurate the new building later this year. It will be a “one-stop destination” for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers and traders, CNN said.
Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi tweeted a video by CNN and said that Surat Diamond Bourse is a place to provide a centralized marketplace for diamond trading. "It aims to bring together diamond manufacturers, dealers and exporters under one roof to facilitate efficient and transparent diamond transactions."
" Surat Diamond Bourse" a place to provide a centralized marketplace for diamond trading. It aims to bring together diamond manufacturers, dealers, and exporters under one roof to facilitate efficient and transparent diamond transactions. pic.twitter.com/uNBDuA9Dgp— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 18, 2023
The 32-billion-rupee ($388 million) development also houses 131 elevators, as well as dining, retail, wellness and conference facilities for workers, CNN said.
According to the information on its website, the Surat Diamond Bourse is a not for profit organization promoted by SDB Diamond Bourse, a company registered under section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 and formed for the establishment & promotion of Diamond Bourse at Surat, Gujarat.
The following are its objectives:
To promote imports, exports and trading of Diamonds, Gems & Jewellery from India.
To provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to the organizations engaged in manufacturing & trading of diamonds.
To promote, advance, protect and develop trade, commerce and industry relating to Gems & Jewellery including cutting, polishing and processing.
To establish and maintain an International Trading Center in India to facilitate Diamond, Gems & Jewellery industry.
To develop India as a modern and sophisticated Diamond, Gems & Jewellery market in the world.