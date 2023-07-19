Surat Diamond Bourse: PM Modi Tweets About World’s New Largest Office Building; See Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the new Surat Diamond Bourse building in Gujarat and called it a testament to "India's entrepreneurial spirit."

PM Modi was responding to a report by CNN, which said that the Surat Diamond Bourse is now the world’s new largest office building.

"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry," he tweeted.

"It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities," PM added.