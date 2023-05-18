Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Tamil Nadu Law Allowing Bull-Taming Sport 'Jallikattu'

BQPrimeNationSupreme Court Upholds Validity Of Tamil Nadu Law Allowing Bull-Taming Sport 'Jallikattu'
New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state.

18 May 2023, 3:19 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: wikipedia commons)</p></div>
(Source: wikipedia commons)

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, which delivered a unanimous verdict, also upheld the validity of the Maharashtra law allowing bullock-cart races.

'Jallikattu', also known 'eruthazhuvuthal', is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

The bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing 'Jallikattu' and bullock-cart races.

