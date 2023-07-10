Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Centre's Ordinance On Control Of Services In Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an interim stay on the Centre's recent ordinance on control over services in Delhi, while it agreed to consider the AAP government's submissions on July 17 on a decision by the lieutenant governor to fire 437 independent consultants hired by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation.

Issuing a notice to the Centre on the Delhi government's plea challenging the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, to amend its petition and include the lieutenant governor as a party to the case.