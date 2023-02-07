Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Restrain Gowri From Taking Oath As High Court Judge

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri from taking oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

Gowri took oath of office as the additional judge of the high court while the hearing was underway in the apex court.

"We are not entertaining the writ petition. Reasons will follow," said a special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai. The bench had assembled at 10.25 a.m. to hear the plea, just five minutes before the scheduled time of the court.

The oath to Gowri was administered by Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T Raja at around 10:48 a.m., while the top court was hearing arguments on why Gowri should not be elevated.