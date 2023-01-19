Supreme Court Collegium Reiterates Recommendation To Saurabh Kirpal As High Court Judge

In the statement reiterating its recommendation for appointment of Kirpal as a judge of the high court, the Collegium has said, "The recommendation unanimously made by the Collegium of the Delhi High Court on Oct. 13, 2017 and approved by the Supreme Court Collegium on Nov. 11, 2021 has been referred back to us on Nov. 25, 2022 for reconsideration in light of the observations made in the file."

The Collegium's statement lauded Kirpal for being open about his sexual orientation, saying it "goes to his credit" that he has not been surreptitious about it.

"From the letters of the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) dated April 11, 2019 and March 18, 2021, it appears that there are two objections to the recommendation which was made by the Collegium of this court on Nov. 11, 2021 approving the name of Shri Saurabh Kirpal namely: (i) the partner of Shri Saurabh Kirpal is a Swiss national, and (ii) he is in an intimate relationship and is open about his sexual orientation," the apex court statement said.