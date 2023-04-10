Supreme Court Allows Vedanta To Do Sterlite Plant Maintenance

The Supreme Court allowed Vedanta Ltd. on Monday to carry out the upkeep of its Sterlite Copper plant, which was closed by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 after a protest over environmental concerns turned deadly.

The decision was issued against the backdrop of the recommendations of a high-powered committee, which was set up by the state government to look into the safety of the plant for the public.

The apex court has permitted the company to carry out certain activities towards the upkeep of the contentious plant, a move that will ensure the safety of the plant as well as its surroundings.