Supreme Court Allows Vedanta To Do Sterlite Plant Maintenance
The decision of the top court will ensure the safety of the plant as well as its surroundings.
The Supreme Court allowed Vedanta Ltd. on Monday to carry out the upkeep of its Sterlite Copper plant, which was closed by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 after a protest over environmental concerns turned deadly.
The decision was issued against the backdrop of the recommendations of a high-powered committee, which was set up by the state government to look into the safety of the plant for the public.
The apex court has permitted the company to carry out certain activities towards the upkeep of the contentious plant, a move that will ensure the safety of the plant as well as its surroundings.
The plant was shut down in 2018, following the Tamil Nadu government's order to seal and permanently close it after 13 people were killed in police firing during a protest against the unit.
The step prompted the mining giant to approach the National Green Tribunal, which allowed it to reopen the copper plant. The tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's order to shut down the plant, saying that it was "unsustainable".
The tribunal’s order was struck down by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the state government. The top court, however, allowed Vedanta to approach the Madras High Court to restart the plant.
Even the high court denied the relief and said that the order of the state government bears in mind the public interest involved. Through its appeal before the apex court, Vedanta has been seeking permission to carry out necessary maintenance work at the plant, as it has been shut for the past five years.
At its apex capacity, Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi district accounted for nearly half of India's copper output.