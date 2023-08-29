Superstar Rajinikanth Visits His Roots After Jailer Success

Jailer hero Rajinikanth wore khaki and enthralled audiences on the silver screen. However, before he made his way into films and became a superstar, he wore a different khaki and enthralled passengers while working as a bus conductor in Bengaluru.

While his latest movie is roaring at the box office, Rajinikanth decided to make a surprise visit to one of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corp. depots at Jayanagar on Tuesday. He not only interacted with the staff members and officials; he even posed for selfies and group photos. The actor also reminisced about his days as a bus conductor when BMTC was known as BTC.

The southern star was accompanied by his close friend Raj Bahadur, who is now a retired bus driver for the BMTC. In fact, Rajini had earlier mentioned that it was Raj Bahadur who encouraged him to join the film industry and pushed him to Chennai to pursue a career in acting. The two of them used to partake in plays, where ‘Thalaivar’ used to make heads turn with his role as Duryodhana in the Mahabharata.

After the release of Jailer, Rajinikanth has been on a long sojourn, visiting many places—right from Badrinath Dham and Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh to Chhinnamasta Temple in Jharkhand. He even visited Uttar Pradesh and met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Rajini’s fans at BMTC fondly remember an iconic dialogue by the star, who featured in the film Baasha as an auto driver. "Na oru dharava sonnaa, nooru dharava sonnaa maadhiri," meaning: If I mention it once, it is akin to saying it a hundred times. Well, if he visits a place once, it is like he has visited it a hundred times over.