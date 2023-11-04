ADVERTISEMENT
Strong Quake Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt In Delhi
The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said.
A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on Friday night with tremors reverberating through parts of north India, including Delhi NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said.
People in Delhi and the National Capital Region felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes.
This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.
