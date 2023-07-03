States Need To Focus On Transparency With Regard To Their Financial Numbers: NITI Aayog CEO

States are getting increasingly choked for revenue, he said, adding, "post-GST there avenues for raising funds independent of some third party is also not there... it has probably pushed states more to the other side in terms of being cautious in subscribing to a new such arrangement."

"And that's where I see a danger for this PFM (Public Financial Management) law, why it's not likely to get passed, because there is an increasing use of cesses and surcharges to raise revenues. If cess and surcharge are part of the non-divisible pool then states will be wary of ceding more and more of their autonomy in taxation," he said.