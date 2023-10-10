States Borrowing Cost Soars To 7.68%, The Highest So Far This Fiscal

States have been forced to pay through their nose at the weekly auction of their debt on Tuesday with the weighted average interest rate payable soaring to the highest so far this fiscal at 7.68 per cent, 12 basis points (bps) more than the previous peak at the last auction.

The prices shot up reflecting the overall higher risk averseness of investors with the rising interest rates along with higher demand, which rose by 14 per cent at the auction in spite of a jump in the average tenor to 15 years from 13 years last week.