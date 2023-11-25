Stampede At Cochin University Fest: Four Students Dead, Many Injured

Four students were killed in a stampede that ensued during a university annual festival in Kochi on Saturday night.

According to preliminary reports, students inside the Cochin University campus were enjoying a live musical event of well-known singer Nikita Gandhi, which was interrupted by sudden rain that led the audience to scamper for shelter.

Several students were injured in the stampede that ensued as students rushed to sheltered areas during the downpour. Four students, including two boys and two girls, lost their lives, while over 60 others are undergoing treatment at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and some other hospitals, according to Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

George said that the condition of four more students is critical.