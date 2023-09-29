Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal: Heavy Rainfall Expected Over These States For The Next Few Days, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release on Friday provided an update on the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal as well as the rainfall predictions for the next 2-3 days.

The press release stated that the "Conditions are indicating the potential withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from certain areas of Northwest and adjoining Westcentral India within the next 2-3 days. The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 28.3°N/72.0°E, Nokhra, Jodhpur, Barmer and 25.7°N/70.3°E."

IMD also stated that there is a low-pressure area located over the eastcentral Arabian Sea off the south Konkan-Goa coasts, and another low-pressure area situated over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area over Konkan & Goa coasts is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.