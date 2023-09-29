Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal: Heavy Rainfall Expected Over These States For The Next Few Days, Says IMD
Get the latest update on the SW Monsoon and rainfall predictions for the next few days from the India Meteorological Department.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release on Friday provided an update on the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal as well as the rainfall predictions for the next 2-3 days.
The press release stated that the "Conditions are indicating the potential withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from certain areas of Northwest and adjoining Westcentral India within the next 2-3 days. The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 28.3°N/72.0°E, Nokhra, Jodhpur, Barmer and 25.7°N/70.3°E."
IMD also stated that there is a low-pressure area located over the eastcentral Arabian Sea off the south Konkan-Goa coasts, and another low-pressure area situated over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area over Konkan & Goa coasts is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.
Rainfallprediction across India
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal from September 29 to October 1, over Odisha on September 29 & October 3, over Jharkhand from September 30 to October 3, over Bihar from October 1 to 3, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on October 2 & 3. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 29, over Gangetic West Bengal on September 30, over Odisha from September 30 to October 2.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on September 29, over Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe from September 29 to October 1. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Karnataka and Kerala on September 29.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from September 29 to October 1. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south Konkan & Goa on September 29 & 30.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh from September 29 to October 2.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from September to October 2 and over Arunachal Pradesh on October 3.