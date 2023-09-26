Further Withdrawal Of Southwest Monsoon Expected During Next 2-3 Days, Says IMD
Monsoon 2023 withdrawal has already begun from the state of Rajasthan, check the details here.
Monsoon 2023: The southwest monsoon has now begun to withdraw from parts of Southwest Rajasthan on September 25, which is eight days later than its usual date of September 17, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The met department reported that the withdrawal can be attributed to the following meteorological conditions.
Anti-cyclonic circulation at 850 hPa level.
No rainfall during last 5 days.
Water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.
IMD in its 'All India Weather Forecast Bulletin' also mentioned that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest & adjoining western India in next 2-3 days.
Usually, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. The Southwest Monsoon starts retreating from northwest parts of India by around September 17 and the complete monsoon withdrawal is observed by October 15.
IMD Latest Weather Forecast
The weather department has also issued its latest weather forecast and warning for different regions of India.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 26 to 30, over Odisha on September 29 & 30 and over Jharkhand on September 30. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 28 to 30.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu from September 26 to 30, over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 26 & 30, over coastal Karnataka and Kerala from September 28 to 30, over interior Karnataka on September 29 & 30.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra from September 26 to 29 and over Marathwada on September 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa on September 28.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh on September 30.
No significant weather is expected over the remaning parts of the country.