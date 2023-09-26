Further Withdrawal Of Southwest Monsoon Expected During Next 2-3 Days, Says IMD

Monsoon 2023: The southwest monsoon has now begun to withdraw from parts of Southwest Rajasthan on September 25, which is eight days later than its usual date of September 17, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The met department reported that the withdrawal can be attributed to the following meteorological conditions.

Anti-cyclonic circulation at 850 hPa level.

No rainfall during last 5 days.

Water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

IMD in its 'All India Weather Forecast Bulletin' also mentioned that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest & adjoining western India in next 2-3 days.

Usually, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. The Southwest Monsoon starts retreating from northwest parts of India by around September 17 and the complete monsoon withdrawal is observed by October 15.