Monsoon 2023: 7 Days Late But It Has Finally Arrived!

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea. It has also advanced into entire Lakshadweep area. Southwest monsoon has also arrived in most parts of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu. Other regions where Monsoon has knocked the door are parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today on June 8.

IMD mentioned that there has been widespread rainfall over Kerala during past 24 hours and considering all the above satisfied conditions, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today on 8 June, 2023.

It also said commented on the advancement of Monsoon in other parts of the southern region. During the next 48 hours, the SW monsoon will advance further into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more parts of southwest, Central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during June 8-9, Kerala during June 8-11, Lakshadweep during June 9-11, and Karnataka on June 10-11.