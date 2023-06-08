Monsoon 2023: 7 Days Late But It Has Finally Arrived!
Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today on June 8 against the normal date of June 1.
Southwest Monsoon has finally set in over Kerala on June 8, as per the recent press release by India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered activity over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 3-4 days.
Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 08th June, 2023 against the normal date of 01st June.
Heavy Rainfall Forecast For These States
Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea. It has also advanced into entire Lakshadweep area. Southwest monsoon has also arrived in most parts of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu. Other regions where Monsoon has knocked the door are parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today on June 8.
IMD mentioned that there has been widespread rainfall over Kerala during past 24 hours and considering all the above satisfied conditions, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today on 8 June, 2023.
It also said commented on the advancement of Monsoon in other parts of the southern region. During the next 48 hours, the SW monsoon will advance further into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more parts of southwest, Central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states.
Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during June 8-9, Kerala during June 8-11, Lakshadweep during June 9-11, and Karnataka on June 10-11.
When Will Monsoon Arrive in Mumbai?
Early indication suggests that Monsoon will arrive in Mumbai by 3rd week of June between June 15-18. Though this can change basis multiple factors - considering the very severe cyclonic strom brewing over the eastcentral arabian sea.
Apart from the delay in onset of Monsoon in Kerala, the depression which had formed in the southeast arabian sea has also led to delay in arrival of southwest monsoon along the western coastline of India.
Cyclone Biparjoy, which has now rapidly intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm had delayed the onset of Monsoon in Kerala which was suppose to hit Kerala by June 4.