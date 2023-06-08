Southwest Monsoon Arrives In Kerala: IMD

The southwest monsoon, which waters more than half of India's farmland, has arrived over Kerala on June 8, Thursday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Southwest monsoon has also advanced into the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, and parts of south Tamil Nadu including the Gulf of Mannar, the IMD statement read.

The rains, which typically hit the coast of Kerala by June 1, had been delayed for more than a week before making landfall in the state.