Monsoon 2023 Tracker: Southwest Monsoon Advances Further, Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For These Places
Find out the southwest monsoon is progressing through different parts of India.
As per India Meteorological Departments' (IMD) latest press release, Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Telangana, most parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha, remaining parts of Westcentral Bay of Bengal & some more parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand & Bihar on June 22.
Southwest Monsoon Forecast
IMD also provided an update on the further advancement of the Southwest monsoon and stated that the conditions remain favorable for Monsoon to hit some more parts of south Peninsular India, remaining parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.
Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall Warning issued for these Places
Light to moderate rainfall is likely at some places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh on June 22.
Due to the strengthening of the Southwest Monsoon flow over the Indian subcontinent, the below regions are likely to receive rainfall in the next 2-3 days.
Northeast & adjoining East India
Light/moderate rainfall is likely in most places with isolated thunderstorms & lightning is very likely during the next 5 days.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over west Assam & Meghalaya on June 22 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya on June 23; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh on June 22-23 and Nagaland on June 22.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on June 22-23; Jharkhand on June 22; Gangetic West Bengal on June 22 & 25; and Odisha during June 22-26 with isolated very heavy rainfalls over Odisha from June 23-25.
Northwest India
Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms & lightning is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh during June 23-25 and over plains of Northwest India from June 25.
Isolated heavy/very rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand from June 22-26; Himachal Pradesh during June 24-26; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on June 25 & 26.
Central India
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms & lightning is likely over the region during the next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during June 23-26; Chhattisgarh during June 22-26 and Vidarbha during June 24-26.
South India
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms & lightning is very likely over the region during the next 5 days.
Isolated Heavy rainfall is also likely over South interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on June 22; Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 22-24, Coastal Karnataka & Telangana during June 22-26, and interior Karnataka on June 25 & 26.
West India
Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms & lightning is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Gujarat region during June 23-25 and will increase thereafter.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Konkan & Goa during June 23-26; over Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on June 25 & 26.