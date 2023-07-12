Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 90 Southern Railway Stations Will Be Upgraded By Railways As Phase 1 Begins
Southern Railways shared the update through its official Twitter handle regarding the progress on the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Launched in December 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station scheme was launched for the development of railway stations initiated to revolutionize the travel experience.
As mentioned by the Southern Railway board, 90 stations in six zones in southern states have been identified out of which 61 are In Tamil Nadu, 26 in Kerala, 1 In Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry (UT).
Recently, the work contract was awarded for 35 stations with Tender under finalization for the remaining stations.
As per the recent updates, the total sanctioned cost for phase one is 934 Cr. Here is the break up of the sanctioned cost:
Chennai Division (44 works, ₹251.97 Cr)
Salem Division (22 works, ₹150.47 Cr)
Palakkad Division (26 works, ₹195.54 Cr)
Thiruvananthapuram Division (15 works, ₹108.00 Cr)
Tiruchchirappalli Division (22 works, ₹123.47 Cr)
Madurai Division (19 works, ₹104.56 Cr)
The key features of this Amrit Bharat Station scheme that will be taken up for these stations are:
Construction of FOB
Construction of Escalators & Lifts
Improved Circulating Areas
Construction of Two/Four Wheeler Parking
Horticulture development
Installing Integrated Passenger Information System
Installing Signages, Platform & Shelter Upgrades
Installing SS Benches
Construction of Wash Basins
Installing Enhanced Illumination/Power Supply
Installing CCTV Surveillance
To track the updates of this scheme implementation the Southern railways board will carry out streamlined processes and regular reviews for fast-tracking progress and implementations among six zones.
These refurbished stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will offer travelers an enhanced journey of modernization, comfort, and convenience.
ð The Amrit Bharat Stations are poised to transform Travel Experience. Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Unveiled!— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) July 12, 2023
90 Stations : (61 in Tamil Nadu: 26 in Kerala: 1 each in Andhra, Karnataka andÂ PuducherryÂ UT)
What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?
Amrit Bharat Station scheme was launched by the Ministry of Railways in December 2022. The purpose of the scheme is the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.
The scheme also anticipates the improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, ‘Roof Plazas’ as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.