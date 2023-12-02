Solar Wind Particle Experiment Payload Onboard Aditya-L1 Starts Operations: ISRO

In a statement, ISRO said Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) comprises two cutting-edge instruments 'the Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS) and SupraThermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS). The STEPS instrument was operational on Sept. 10, 2023. The SWIS instrument was activated on Nov. 2, 2023, and has exhibited optimal performance.