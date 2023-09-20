Solar Mission Aditya L1 Takes STEPS To Collect Info On Energetic Particles From Space

Aditya-L1, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sept. 2, will go up to the First Lagrangian point, about 1.5 million km from the Earth.

ISRO on Sept. 18 said on X: "Off to Sun-Earth L1 point! The Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now on a trajectory that will take it to the Sun-Earth L1 point."

Lagrangian points are where gravitational forces, acting between two objects, balance each other in such a way that the spacecraft can ‘hover’ for a longer period of time.