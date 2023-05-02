Social Media Rules: Withdraw Fact Check Unit, 17 Organisations Urge Government

The Information Technology rules are draconian and grant the government arbitrary, over-broad and unchecked censorship powers that threaten the right to freedom of expression, as many as 17 organisations have said on the eve of World Press Freedom Day.

These include Access Now, Amnesty International, the Centre for Law and Democracy, Internet Freedom Foundation and others.

The most recent amendment to the intermediary guidelines that envisages a fact check unit for the central government was notified without adequate consultation, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

It will require social media companies to remove information relating to the Union government if the unit flags it to be "fake or false or misleading". If the intermediaries fail to do so, they can be held liable for it under the law.