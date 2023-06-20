Smita Kumari, A Yoga Instructor At Adani Group, Sets A New Guinness World Record

Smita Kumari, a yoga instructor at the Adani Group, has set a world record for holding the center split.

Kumari, an in-house instructor with the group's healthcare department in Ahmedabad, held the Samakonasana for a record 3 hours 10 minutes and 12 seconds, according to a statement. The center split is one of the most difficult positions to learn, master and maintain.

Group Chairman Gautam Adani presented her the Guinness World Records certificate.

"Just like yoga was never a planned part of my goals, moving to Ahmedabad too was the same," she said. "This move proved a life-changing experience for me. I even found a family in my colleagues."

She decided to apply for the Guinness World Records last year and while preparing for the final day event, she faced several challenges like registration, paperwork and fee, the statement said.

"The Adani Sportsline team along with the in-house physiotherapist and dietician helped me plan out my journey meticulously till the event day," said Kumari, adding that she also got help from her colleagues.