BQPrimeNationSilkyara Tunnel Rescue: Pipe-Laying Completed, Workers To Be Evacuated Soon, Says Uttarakhand CM
ADVERTISEMENT

Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Pipe-Laying Completed, Workers To Be Evacuated Soon, Says Uttarakhand CM

In a post on X, Dhami said, "With immense blessings of Baba Baukhnag, prayers of crores of country's citizens and relentless hard work of the rescue agencies involved in the operations, pipe-laying through the tunnel has been completed and our brothers will soon be evacuated."

28 Nov 2023, 03:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab from video of rescue operations being conducted at the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site (Source: Official X account of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami)</p></div>
Screengrab from video of rescue operations being conducted at the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site (Source: Official X account of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami)

Laying of pipes through the rubble at Silkyara tunnel has been completed and the 41 workers trapped there for the last 16 days will be evacuated soon, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Rescue workers broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday noon using rat-hole mining technique.

In a post on X, Dhami said, "With immense blessings of Baba Baukhnag, prayers of crores of country's citizens and relentless hard work of the rescue agencies involved in the operations, pipe-laying through the tunnel has been completed and our brothers will soon be evacuated." A portion of the tunnel collapsed on Nov. 12, blocking the exit with 41 workers inside.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT