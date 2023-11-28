Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: All 41 Trapped Workers Evacuated 16 Days After Disaster Struck
Rescue personnel had to drill through the 60-metre stretch of rubble of the collapsed tunnel.
Rescue personnel pulled out 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening, 16 days after it collapsed.
Earlier, rescue teams led by the National Disaster Response Force, despite multiple setbacks and delays, drilled through the 60-metre stretch of the rubble and pushed a steel chute into the passage. The workers were pulled up on a specially modified stretcher.
A temporary medical centre was set up for examining each man for first aid, if needed, before all of them are prepped for transport in ambulances.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the mishap site to take stock of the progress in the rescue efforts. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh, is also present.
Officials decided to switch to manual boring to break through the last 10 metres of rubble after the heavy-duty auger drilling machine got stuck on Friday.
Twelve rat-hole mining experts were called in to finish the last stretch of drilling using hand-held tools in a confined space. Rat-hole mining is a controversial and hazardous procedure in which miners in small groups go down narrow burrows to excavate small quantities of coal.
Going by the practiced drill, each worker will lie down on a wheeled stretcher that will be pulled by rescue workers outside using ropes. This was expected to take about two or three hours.
Ambulances have lined up at the mouth of the tunnel to rush the rescued workers as they are brought out of the steel chute one by one to a community health centre.
The Air Force has also stationed a Chinook helicopter at the airstrip in Uttarakhand's Chinyalisaur, where an emergency medical centre has been set up to treat the workers.
Located 30 km from Uttarkashi and 139 km from the state capital Dehradun, the Silkyara tunnel is an integral part of the government's Char Dham all-weather road project.