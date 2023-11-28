Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: All 41 Trapped Workers Evacuated 16 Days After Disaster Struck

Rescue personnel pulled out 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening, 16 days after it collapsed.

Earlier, rescue teams led by the National Disaster Response Force, despite multiple setbacks and delays, drilled through the 60-metre stretch of the rubble and pushed a steel chute into the passage. The workers were pulled up on a specially modified stretcher.

A temporary medical centre was set up for examining each man for first aid, if needed, before all of them are prepped for transport in ambulances.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the mishap site to take stock of the progress in the rescue efforts. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh, is also present.

Officials decided to switch to manual boring to break through the last 10 metres of rubble after the heavy-duty auger drilling machine got stuck on Friday.

Twelve rat-hole mining experts were called in to finish the last stretch of drilling using hand-held tools in a confined space. Rat-hole mining is a controversial and hazardous procedure in which miners in small groups go down narrow burrows to excavate small quantities of coal.